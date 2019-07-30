Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 14.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,840 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 21,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,337,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.0% in the second quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 11.4% in the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 11,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co. raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.0% in the second quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 117,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,706,000 after purchasing an additional 8,754 shares during the period. Finally, Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 27.4% in the second quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VTI traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $153.56. The company had a trading volume of 39,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,818,815. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.13. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $119.35 and a 1 year high of $154.51.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

