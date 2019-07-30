Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of ($0.36-0.34) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of ($0.08). The company issued revenue guidance of $61.0-62.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $68.24 million.Varonis Systems also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $-0.93–0.9 EPS.

Shares of Varonis Systems stock traded up $2.68 on Tuesday, reaching $72.06. 87,995 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 240,791. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.17. Varonis Systems has a 1-year low of $48.67 and a 1-year high of $78.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.74 and a beta of 1.01.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The technology company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.04). Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 30.00% and a negative net margin of 13.24%. The company had revenue of $56.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.22) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Varonis Systems will post -1.75 EPS for the current year.

VRNS has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday. Benchmark upgraded shares of Varonis Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.27) price target on shares of BT Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $71.90.

In related news, EVP David Bass sold 42,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.54, for a total transaction of $3,076,856.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 202,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,713,505.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Varonis Systems Company Profile

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data. Its software allows enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential customer, and patient and employee data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

