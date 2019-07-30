Vectrus Inc (NYSE:VEC) Short Interest Update

Vectrus Inc (NYSE:VEC) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 106,800 shares, a decline of 14.8% from the June 15th total of 125,300 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 98,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Shares of Vectrus stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.61. The stock had a trading volume of 507 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,741. The stock has a market capitalization of $469.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 1.84. Vectrus has a 12 month low of $19.61 and a 12 month high of $46.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $325.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.75 million. Vectrus had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 2.82%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vectrus will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on VEC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hanmi Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Noble Financial reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Vectrus in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Zosano Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Drexel Hamilton raised shares of Vectrus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, B. Riley set a $23.00 target price on shares of Pretium Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.33.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEC. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Vectrus by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,298 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 3,214 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Vectrus by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 29,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Vectrus by 121.1% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 27,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 15,255 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Vectrus by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 93,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after acquiring an additional 5,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vectrus by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,858 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. 86.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vectrus Company Profile

Vectrus, Inc provides facility and logistics, and information technology and network communication services to the U.S. government worldwide. The company offers facility and logistics services, such as airfield management, ammunition management, civil engineering, communications, emergency services, life support activities, public works, security, transportation operations, warehouse management and distribution, and equipment maintenance, repair, and services for U.S.

