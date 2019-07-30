Verge (XVG) Market Capitalization Tops $89.65 Million

Verge (CURRENCY:XVG) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 30th. Verge has a market cap of $89.65 million and $697,983.00 worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Verge has traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Verge coin can now be purchased for $0.0057 or 0.00000059 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Graviex, YoBit and Bitfinex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $90.95 or 0.00947075 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00013776 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001175 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00015666 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000560 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000422 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000769 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00028554 BTC.

Verge Coin Profile

Verge (XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 15th, 2016. Verge’s total supply is 15,851,985,689 coins. The Reddit community for Verge is /r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com.

Buying and Selling Verge

Verge can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitbns, Bitfinex, YoBit, Bittrex, Cryptopia, Huobi, CoinExchange, BiteBTC, Gate.io, CryptoBridge, Sistemkoin, Stocks.Exchange, Crex24, Trade Satoshi, SouthXchange, Coindeal, Graviex, LiteBit.eu, Binance, TradeOgre, HitBTC and Upbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

