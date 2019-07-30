Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $645.01 Million

Equities research analysts expect Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) to report sales of $645.01 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Verisk Analytics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $649.07 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $640.86 million. Verisk Analytics posted sales of $601.30 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Verisk Analytics will report full year sales of $2.57 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.56 billion to $2.58 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.71 billion to $2.77 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Verisk Analytics.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.03. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 33.36% and a net margin of 24.60%. The firm had revenue of $625.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $618.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ VRSK traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $152.79. The company had a trading volume of 6,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 623,557. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Verisk Analytics has a 12 month low of $102.74 and a 12 month high of $153.82. The company has a market capitalization of $24.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.76.

In other Verisk Analytics news, CAO David J. Grover sold 3,000 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.25, for a total value of $432,750.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,432,546.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 10,078 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.54, for a total value of $1,476,830.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,042,023.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRSK. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,283,215 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $248,557,000 after purchasing an additional 168,185 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,891,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $251,553,000 after purchasing an additional 22,889 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,890,383 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $251,422,000 after purchasing an additional 21,404 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $158,450,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,350,979 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $179,680,000 after purchasing an additional 102,887 shares during the period. 93.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, and various other fields.

