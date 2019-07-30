Veritone Inc (NASDAQ:VERI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $12.22 Million

Equities research analysts expect Veritone Inc (NASDAQ:VERI) to post $12.22 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Veritone’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $12.28 million and the lowest is $12.13 million. Veritone reported sales of $4.17 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 193%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Veritone will report full-year sales of $50.41 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $49.44 million to $51.28 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $62.25 million, with estimates ranging from $57.60 million to $67.63 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Veritone.

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.41. Veritone had a negative net margin of 185.03% and a negative return on equity of 86.72%. The company had revenue of $12.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.81) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 176.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have commented on VERI. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Veritone in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ZEALAND PHARMA/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.68.

NASDAQ:VERI traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $7.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 308,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 594,573. Veritone has a 1 year low of $3.65 and a 1 year high of $16.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 1.32.

In other news, Director Richard H. Taketa purchased 9,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.49 per share, with a total value of $67,567.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,053.63. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ryan Steelberg purchased 25,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.89 per share, with a total value of $249,237.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,336.19. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 111,142 shares of company stock valued at $915,168. Insiders own 33.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Spark Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Veritone by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 45,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 6,727 shares during the period. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Veritone in the first quarter worth about $187,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Veritone in the first quarter worth about $1,274,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Veritone by 2,915.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Veritone by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 91,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 4,209 shares during the last quarter. 17.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Veritone

Veritone, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI) and computing solutions in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops and operates aiWARE platform, an AI operating system that unlocks the power of cognitive computing to transform audio, video, and other unstructured data, as well as analyzes it in conjunction with structured data in an orchestrated and automated manner to generate actionable intelligence.

