Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) Stock Price Down 5.6%

Shares of Veritone Inc (NASDAQ:VERI) dropped 5.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.50 and last traded at $7.02, approximately 39,834 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 298,322 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.44.

VERI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ZEALAND PHARMA/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. ValuEngine cut shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Veritone in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Veritone presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.68.

The company has a market capitalization of $151.33 million, a PE ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.97.

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $0.41. Veritone had a negative net margin of 185.03% and a negative return on equity of 86.72%. The firm had revenue of $12.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.81) earnings per share. Veritone’s quarterly revenue was up 176.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Veritone Inc will post -3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Chad Steelberg purchased 13,300 shares of Veritone stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.54 per share, with a total value of $100,282.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,284 shares in the company, valued at $627,961.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ryan Steelberg purchased 25,201 shares of Veritone stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.89 per share, with a total value of $249,237.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $303,336.19. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 111,142 shares of company stock valued at $915,168. 33.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Veritone by 2,915.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Veritone in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Veritone in the first quarter valued at about $187,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Veritone by 74.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 18,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Veritone by 17.4% in the first quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 45,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 6,727 shares during the last quarter. 17.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veritone Company Profile (NASDAQ:VERI)

Veritone, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI) and computing solutions in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops and operates aiWARE platform, an AI operating system that unlocks the power of cognitive computing to transform audio, video, and other unstructured data, as well as analyzes it in conjunction with structured data in an orchestrated and automated manner to generate actionable intelligence.

