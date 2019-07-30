VeriumReserve (VRM) Price Up 5.7% Over Last Week

VeriumReserve (CURRENCY:VRM) traded up 7.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 30th. VeriumReserve has a total market capitalization of $315,553.00 and $318.00 worth of VeriumReserve was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, VeriumReserve has traded up 5.7% against the US dollar. One VeriumReserve coin can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00001450 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, Bittrex, Cryptopia and Livecoin.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.35 or 0.00944351 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00013681 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00037383 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001180 BTC.

Vulcano [OLD] (VULC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000059 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00015836 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00006231 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000418 BTC.

About VeriumReserve

VeriumReserve (VRM) is a PoWT coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 16th, 2016. VeriumReserve’s total supply is 2,273,968 coins. VeriumReserve’s official Twitter account is @VeriumReserve and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for VeriumReserve is www.vericoin.info/veriumlaunch.html.

VeriumReserve Coin Trading

VeriumReserve can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, CryptoBridge, Cryptopia and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriumReserve directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VeriumReserve should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VeriumReserve using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

