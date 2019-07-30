Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co cut its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,289 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,425 shares during the period. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $3,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coastline Trust Co boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 59,072 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,321,000 after acquiring an additional 3,790 shares in the last quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,761 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,560,000 after buying an additional 1,496 shares during the period. Cobiz Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth $6,931,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 42,616 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,395,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, G&S Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 14,442 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $812,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 65.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,349 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total value of $79,860.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,582,297.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Anthony T. Skiadas sold 6,134 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.11, for a total transaction of $350,312.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,142,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,832 shares of company stock valued at $508,618 over the last 90 days. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE VZ traded down $0.40 on Tuesday, reaching $56.97. 300,904 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,972,749. The stock has a market cap of $236.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $57.28. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.43 and a fifty-two week high of $61.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.87.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.6025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.17%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €18.50 ($21.51) price objective on shares of ENI and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Bank of America set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Avaya and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.87.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

