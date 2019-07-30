Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) Price Target Lowered to C$28.00 at National Bank Financial

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$36.00 to C$28.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 22.16% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “average” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €7.50 ($8.72) price objective on shares of Schaeffler and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. CSFB restated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$32.00 price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$35.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Vermilion Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$36.75.

Shares of VET traded up C$0.64 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$22.92. 1,638,455 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,028,788. Vermilion Energy has a twelve month low of C$21.97 and a twelve month high of C$44.88. The firm has a market cap of $3.76 billion and a PE ratio of 11.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$27.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.05, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.71.

In other news, Senior Officer Robert John Engbloom sold 3,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$31.30, for a total transaction of C$124,699.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,085,984.80. Also, Senior Officer Mona Jean Jasinski sold 6,715 shares of Vermilion Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$28.12, for a total transaction of C$188,825.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,817 shares in the company, valued at C$1,428,974.04. Insiders have sold a total of 20,699 shares of company stock valued at $584,089 in the last 90 days.

Vermilion Energy Inc acquires, explores, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas in Canada, France, the Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and Central and Eastern Europe. It owns 80% interest in 544,500 net acres of developed land and 87% interest in 439,800 net acres of undeveloped land, and 397 net producing natural gas wells and 3,346 net producing oil wells; and 96% interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 92% interest in 251,800 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 337 net producing oil wells and 2 net producing gas wells.

