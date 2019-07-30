Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Downgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $10.00 price objective (down from $15.00) on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup lowered Barrick Gold to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Cowen restated a buy rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Homology Medicines in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They set an outperform rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They set a neutral rating and a $336.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $205.00.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ VRTX opened at $166.23 on Friday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $151.80 and a one year high of $195.81. The firm has a market cap of $42.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.74, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 3.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.33.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.49. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.63% and a net margin of 66.01%. The firm had revenue of $857.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $853.00 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 10,480 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.08, for a total transaction of $1,834,838.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 33,058 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.01, for a total value of $5,785,480.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 136,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,968,144.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 224,305 shares of company stock valued at $39,305,510. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VRTX. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,434,159 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,494,663,000 after acquiring an additional 3,951,050 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $380,584,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,176,298 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,711,428,000 after acquiring an additional 568,488 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $94,444,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 58.4% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 792,007 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $145,690,000 after acquiring an additional 291,952 shares in the last quarter. 94.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

Featured Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.