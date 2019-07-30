VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) Shares Bought by Machina Capital S.A.S.

Machina Capital S.A.S. increased its position in shares of VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 293.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,786 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,025 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings in VF were worth $1,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VFC. Sonora Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of VF by 92.2% during the second quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 744 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in VF by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 791 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC boosted its stake in VF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 2,815 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its stake in VF by 33.7% in the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 3,968 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in VF in the second quarter worth $274,000.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ImmunoGen in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $106.00 price objective (up previously from $104.00) on shares of VF in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on VF to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. TheStreet lowered VF from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on VF from $97.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.69.

Shares of VFC stock traded up $0.27 on Tuesday, reaching $88.60. 16,543 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,545,513. The company has a market capitalization of $34.53 billion, a PE ratio of 23.42, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.15. VF Corp has a one year low of $67.18 and a one year high of $97.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $87.62.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The textile maker reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. VF had a return on equity of 34.52% and a net margin of 8.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that VF Corp will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. VF’s payout ratio is currently 53.97%.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

