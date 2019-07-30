Vice Industry Token Hits 24 Hour Volume of $907.00 (VIT)

Vice Industry Token (CURRENCY:VIT) traded 210.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 30th. One Vice Industry Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0062 or 0.00000160 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, IDAX, HitBTC and IDEX. Vice Industry Token has a market capitalization of $2.65 million and $907.00 worth of Vice Industry Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Vice Industry Token has traded up 84% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003286 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.34 or 0.00282740 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010380 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $147.76 or 0.01528171 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0840 or 0.00000868 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000231 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.49 or 0.00118811 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00021826 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000609 BTC.

About Vice Industry Token

Vice Industry Token’s launch date was January 1st, 2018. Vice Industry Token’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 424,166,280 tokens. Vice Industry Token’s official website is vicetoken.com. The Reddit community for Vice Industry Token is /r/ViceIndustryToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vice Industry Token’s official message board is medium.com/viceindustrytoken. Vice Industry Token’s official Twitter account is @ViceToken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Vice Industry Token

Vice Industry Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, IDAX, IDEX, HitBTC and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vice Industry Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vice Industry Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vice Industry Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

