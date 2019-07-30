Victrex (LON:VCT) Receives Neutral Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Victrex (LON:VCT) in a report published on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of BT Group from GBX 260 ($3.40) to GBX 240 ($3.14) and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Barclays reiterated an underweight rating and issued a GBX 1,900 ($24.83) price objective on shares of in a research note on Friday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of from GBX 2,300 ($30.05) to GBX 2,900 ($37.89) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Peel Hunt decreased their price objective on shares of Abcam from GBX 1,550 ($20.25) to GBX 1,430 ($18.69) and set an add rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Burford Capital in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Victrex presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 2,300.45 ($30.06).

LON:VCT opened at GBX 2,026 ($26.47) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.62. Victrex has a 52 week low of GBX 1,937 ($25.31) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,434 ($44.87). The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,072.62.

In related news, insider Jakob Sigurdsson purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2,092 ($27.34) per share, for a total transaction of £62,760 ($82,007.06). Also, insider Jane Toogood purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,972 ($25.77) per share, with a total value of £9,860 ($12,883.84). In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 4,228 shares of company stock valued at $8,197,928.

About Victrex

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polymers worldwide. The company offers VICTREX PEEK polymer materials; and biomaterial solutions for use in spine, ortho, dental, trauma, knee, cardiovascular, and orthopedic applications. It also offers specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers.

