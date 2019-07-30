Vigilant Capital Management LLC Buys 477 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 56.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,328 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 41,387,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,413,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461,610 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,543,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,146,598,000 after acquiring an additional 229,204 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,388,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,532,743,000 after acquiring an additional 17,292 shares during the last quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 3,348,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,583,000 after acquiring an additional 396,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 2,990,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,314,000 after acquiring an additional 84,000 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $0.82 on Tuesday, hitting $302.40. 2,110,997 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,943,067. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $297.47. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $235.46 and a one year high of $303.98.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

