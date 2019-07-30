Vigilant Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 130.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 416 shares during the quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 4,491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,164,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC raised its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

DIA traded down $0.64 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $271.49. 189,127 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,474,971. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $216.97 and a 1 year high of $273.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $268.16.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

Read More: Buy Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.