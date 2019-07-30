Vigilant Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQAL)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC cut its position in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQAL) by 57.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,474 shares during the quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF were worth $278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EQAL. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 30,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 8,810 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter worth $220,000. Choate Investment Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 2,615,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,135,000 after buying an additional 62,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 42,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after buying an additional 2,501 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EQAL traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.01. The company had a trading volume of 103 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,422. Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $26.26 and a 12 month high of $33.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.61.

