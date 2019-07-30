Vigilant Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,094,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 43,638 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust accounts for 2.0% of Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Vigilant Capital Management LLC owned 0.11% of iShares Gold Trust worth $14,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 89.1% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 3,396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 100.6% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IAU traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.67. 315,585 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,784,602. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.36. iShares Gold Trust has a one year low of $11.25 and a one year high of $13.86.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

