Vigilant Capital Management LLC Purchases 15,375 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 8.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 192,389 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,375 shares during the quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $9,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ATVI. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 543.4% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,116,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787,120 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 98.7% in the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 2,472,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228,348 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 21.5% in the first quarter. Swedbank now owns 6,007,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,547 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,116,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,741,000 after purchasing an additional 626,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 1,299.4% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 671,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,559,000 after purchasing an additional 623,239 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 11,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.91, for a total transaction of $542,964.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 2,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $102,652.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,999 shares of company stock valued at $752,724. Corporate insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.20. The company had a trading volume of 2,766,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,837,002. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.61. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.85 and a 12-month high of $84.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.66. The stock has a market cap of $36.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.90.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.13. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 23.90%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ATVI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stephens set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Talos Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. KeyCorp lowered Ryder System from a “sector weight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Nomura lowered Korea Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Citigroup initiated coverage on UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.20.

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

