Vigilant Capital Management LLC Sells 4,525 Shares of Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 82,241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,525 shares during the quarter. Linde makes up about 2.2% of Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $16,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in Linde during the first quarter worth $29,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Linde in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Linde in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Israel Discount Bank of New York bought a new position in shares of Linde in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Linde in the first quarter valued at $40,000. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Eduardo F. Menezes sold 19,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total transaction of $3,586,910.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen F. Angel sold 56,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.27, for a total transaction of $11,160,352.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LIN traded down $2.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $197.25. 64,379 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,129,608. Linde PLC has a 1 year low of $145.95 and a 1 year high of $206.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $202.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.15. Linde had a net margin of 23.52% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The business had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.03 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Linde PLC will post 6.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LIN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Barclays set a $192.00 target price on shares of Tesla and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, June 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $201.01.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

