Vigilant Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares iBonds Sep 2019 AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMH)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in iShares iBonds Sep 2019 AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMH) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC owned about 0.27% of iShares iBonds Sep 2019 AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF worth $712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Spence Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Sep 2019 AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Actinver Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Sep 2019 AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $265,000. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Sep 2019 AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 10,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Sep 2019 AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF by 52.4% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 11,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 3,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Sep 2019 AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 38,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IBMH traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $25.44. 12,970 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,302. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.43. iShares iBonds Sep 2019 AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $25.29 and a one year high of $25.47.

