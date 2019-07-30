Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $685.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.76 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a return on equity of 23.80% and a net margin of 11.72%. Vishay Intertechnology’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. Vishay Intertechnology updated its Q3 2019 guidance to EPS.

NYSE:VSH traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $17.43. 24,340 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 909,107. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.54. Vishay Intertechnology has a twelve month low of $15.06 and a twelve month high of $25.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 3.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.12.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on VSH shares. Cowen started coverage on Littelfuse in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Vistra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, July 13th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.20.

About Vishay Intertechnology

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive components in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs) segment offers low- and medium-voltage TrenchFET MOSFETs, high-voltage planar MOSFETs, high voltage super junction MOSFETs, power integrated circuits, and integrated function power devices.

