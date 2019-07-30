VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.43 Billion

Equities analysts expect that VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) will announce $2.43 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have issued estimates for VMware’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.43 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.42 billion. VMware posted sales of $2.17 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that VMware will report full-year sales of $10.03 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.03 billion to $10.06 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $10.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.81 billion to $11.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover VMware.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.42. VMware had a return on equity of 36.48% and a net margin of 21.50%. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VMW. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Millendo Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Hilton Hotels from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.60 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Maxim Group set a $9.00 target price on shares of Pitney Bowes and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Barrick Gold to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. VMware presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.23.

Shares of VMW traded down $0.25 on Friday, reaching $177.41. 373,505 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,217,975. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $72.32 billion, a PE ratio of 35.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $172.40. VMware has a 12 month low of $129.33 and a 12 month high of $206.80.

In other VMware news, COO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 38,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.58, for a total value of $6,620,721.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 181,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,916,430.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.89, for a total value of $4,077,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 448,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,523,774.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 118,915 shares of company stock worth $21,695,246 in the last ninety days. 28.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VMW. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of VMware by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 106,875 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $14,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in VMware by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 669,382 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $91,727,000 after purchasing an additional 42,595 shares in the last quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. grew its position in VMware by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 1,536 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in VMware by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,196 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its position in VMware by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 5,467 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.97% of the company’s stock.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. The company offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

