Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) PT Set at $34.00 by Piper Jaffray Companies

Piper Jaffray Companies set a $34.00 price objective on Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hallmark Financial Services from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating on shares of Prothena in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Valmont Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Patterson Companies in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. They set a neutral rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Shares of VCRA opened at $25.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $802.65 million, a PE ratio of -151.53 and a beta of 0.22. Vocera Communications has a 1 year low of $24.50 and a 1 year high of $42.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 4.57 and a quick ratio of 4.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.94.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $44.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.38 million. Vocera Communications had a negative net margin of 10.15% and a negative return on equity of 8.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vocera Communications will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Brent D. Lang sold 5,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total value of $196,938.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Brent D. Lang sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total transaction of $420,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,057 shares of company stock worth $1,432,635. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VCRA. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Vocera Communications by 1,557,172.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 513,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,255,000 after acquiring an additional 513,867 shares in the last quarter. Elk Creek Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vocera Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,371,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Vocera Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,129,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Vocera Communications by 24.0% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,140,259 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $36,066,000 after purchasing an additional 220,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Vocera Communications by 8.6% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,526,439 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $48,281,000 after purchasing an additional 120,329 shares in the last quarter.

About Vocera Communications

Vocera Communications, Inc provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, energy, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company's communication solution integrated with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow.

