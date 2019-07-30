Vossloh (ETR:VOS) PT Set at €40.00 by Deutsche Bank

Vossloh (ETR:VOS) has been given a €40.00 ($46.51) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 16.62% from the company’s current price.

VOS has been the subject of several other reports. Berenberg Bank cut to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from GBX 265 ($3.46) to GBX 248 ($3.24) in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. HSBC set a $122.00 target price on Tiffany & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Warburg Research set a €44.00 ($51.16) target price on Vossloh and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €44.00 ($51.16) target price on Vossloh and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Independent Research set a €230.00 ($267.44) target price on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €41.44 ($48.19).

VOS opened at €34.30 ($39.88) on Tuesday. Vossloh has a 12 month low of €31.00 ($36.05) and a 12 month high of €50.40 ($58.60). The firm has a market cap of $548.48 million and a PE ratio of -34.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.62, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is €32.59.

About Vossloh

Vossloh AG manufactures and markets rail infrastructure products and services worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: Core Components, Customized Modules, Lifecycle Solutions, and Transportation. The Core Components division provides rail fastening systems for light-rail, heavy-haul, and high-speed lines.

