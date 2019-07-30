Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Has $488,000 Stake in TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. decreased its holdings in TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) by 63.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 132,560 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in TransAlta were worth $488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TAC. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of TransAlta by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,864,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $101,883,000 after purchasing an additional 3,672,518 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of TransAlta by 71.3% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,306,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,607,000 after purchasing an additional 543,956 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in shares of TransAlta in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,944,000. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new position in TransAlta in the first quarter worth approximately $3,016,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in TransAlta in the first quarter worth approximately $2,241,000. Institutional investors own 49.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TAC traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.04. The stock had a trading volume of 4,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,460. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.31. TransAlta Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.99 and a fifty-two week high of $7.61. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of -11.32 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.63.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The utilities provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.13). TransAlta had a negative return on equity of 8.73% and a negative net margin of 14.67%. The firm had revenue of $487.41 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that TransAlta Co. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.031 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. This is an increase from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio is currently -22.64%.

Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $6.75.

TransAlta Company Profile

TransAlta Corporation operates as non-regulated electricity generation and energy marketing company in Canada, the United States, and Western Australia. It operates through eight segments: Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind and Solar, Hydro, Energy Marketing, and Corporate. The company generates and markets electricity through various generation fuels, such as coal, natural gas, water, solar, and wind.

