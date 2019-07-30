Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Purchases New Position in Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:EPRT)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:EPRT) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 37,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $751,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,559,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $751,000. Brasada Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,100,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 55.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 380,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,263,000 after purchasing an additional 135,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Falcon Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Boenning Scattergood set a $21.00 price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $7.00 price objective on Endologix and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Barclays set a €45.00 ($52.33) price objective on Zalando and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $0.35 price objective on shares of DB Commodity Double Short ETN in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.24.

EPRT stock traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,434,217. Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc has a 12 month low of $13.05 and a 12 month high of $21.83. The company has a current ratio of 12.94, a quick ratio of 12.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.46.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $31.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.27 million. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 2.40%. On average, research analysts predict that Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This is a positive change from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%.

In other Essential Properties Realty Trust news, insider Peter M. Mavoides sold 43,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.82, for a total transaction of $869,919.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Gregg A. Seibert sold 24,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.82, for a total transaction of $482,656.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,356,559 shares of company stock valued at $515,289,154. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical services, convenience stores, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

