Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Sold by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. cut its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,624 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $2,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at $236,000. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Waste Management in the first quarter valued at $286,000. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 4.3% in the second quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 33,755 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389 shares during the period. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at $4,421,000. Finally, City Holding Co. lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 5.5% in the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 38,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,049,000 after acquiring an additional 2,045 shares during the period. 73.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James set a $240.00 target price on Stryker and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on AAR in a report on Monday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp downgraded Luxfer from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating and set a $24.30 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Argus raised their target price on Waste Management from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $179.00 price target on 3M and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Waste Management currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.30.

In related news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 84,314 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.51, for a total transaction of $9,823,424.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 282,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,963,125.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick W. Gross sold 289 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.61, for a total value of $34,278.29. Following the sale, the director now owns 53,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,331,164.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 85,303 shares of company stock valued at $9,930,887 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WM traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $118.08. 13,811 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,531,373. The company has a market capitalization of $50.10 billion, a PE ratio of 28.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.22 and a twelve month high of $118.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.28.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 29.15% and a net margin of 11.49%. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

