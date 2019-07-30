WBI Investments Inc. Invests $2.76 Million in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

WBI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 63,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,760,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the second quarter worth $34,000. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 144.5% during the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 69.6% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 819 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Ruggie Capital Group bought a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. 71.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Pfizer stock traded down $2.70 on Tuesday, reaching $38.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,164,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,756,490. The company has a market cap of $239.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.19. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.14 and a 52 week high of $46.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $13.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.43 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 27.48% and a net margin of 21.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 48.00%.

In related news, EVP Frank A. Damelio sold 153,184 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.09, for a total value of $6,753,882.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 489,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,588,536.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 30,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $1,320,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,524,136. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PFE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised Solaredge Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Green Brick Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Bank of America raised their price target on Tc Pipelines from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (up previously from $22.00) on shares of Mylan in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

