We Are One Seven LLC Decreases Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RYF)

We Are One Seven LLC lowered its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RYF) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,290 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC owned 0.27% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF worth $743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RYF. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF during the first quarter worth $208,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF during the first quarter worth $472,000. XR Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF during the first quarter worth $473,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.50. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,508. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.81. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF has a 52-week low of $33.71 and a 52-week high of $45.25.

