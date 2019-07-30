We Are One Seven LLC Has $1.13 Million Stock Holdings in Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI)

We Are One Seven LLC lessened its holdings in Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,151 shares during the quarter. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $1,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JCI. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 30,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,962 shares in the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 308,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,747,000 after acquiring an additional 95,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WoodTrust Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 44,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Brian J. Stief sold 126,158 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.09, for a total value of $4,931,516.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 154,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,053,477.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Rodney M. Rushing sold 10,853 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.63, for a total transaction of $451,810.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,231,118.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 279,718 shares of company stock valued at $11,171,350. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JCI. ValuEngine lowered Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. TheStreet lowered Trade Desk from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Merchants from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised M.D.C. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.82.

NYSE:JCI traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.17. The company had a trading volume of 159,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,640,816. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Johnson Controls International PLC has a 52-week low of $28.30 and a 52-week high of $42.18. The firm has a market cap of $36.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.95.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 9.85%. Johnson Controls International’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Johnson Controls International PLC will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 21st. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.75%.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, to non-residential building and industrial applications.

