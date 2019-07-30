We Are One Seven LLC Has $1.62 Million Stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

We Are One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 17.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 865 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Suncoast Equity Management increased its holdings in Booking by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Suncoast Equity Management now owns 13,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,272,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc increased its holdings in Booking by 198.4% during the 4th quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 3,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,616,000 after purchasing an additional 2,554 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Booking by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,209,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Lourd Capital LLC increased its holdings in Booking by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lourd Capital LLC now owns 140 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Booking during the 1st quarter valued at $260,000. 94.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Booking news, Director Jeffrey E. Epstein sold 250 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,755.75, for a total transaction of $438,937.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gillian Tans sold 606 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,791.14, for a total value of $1,085,430.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,462 shares of company stock worth $2,602,200. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

BKNG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley set a $70.00 price objective on Edison International and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. ValuEngine upgraded VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. UBS Group set a $133.00 price objective on LHC Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,150.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Booking has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,057.52.

BKNG stock traded down $9.91 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,909.64. 6,633 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 259,323. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,873.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $83.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.65, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.13. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $1,606.27 and a one year high of $2,109.00.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $11.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.26 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 48.32% and a net margin of 28.79%. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $12.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 100.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

