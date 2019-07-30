We Are One Seven LLC Sells 369 Shares of Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE)

We Are One Seven LLC lessened its position in Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 4.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,913 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 369 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Five Below were worth $1,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in Five Below in the second quarter valued at $213,000. Intrust Bank NA increased its stake in Five Below by 15.8% in the first quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 5,598 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC purchased a new stake in Five Below during the first quarter valued at about $889,000. First American Bank purchased a new stake in Five Below during the first quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Pennsylvania Trust Co purchased a new stake in Five Below during the first quarter valued at about $209,000. 95.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Five Below stock traded down $2.50 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $117.29. 10,856 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 771,202. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $126.22. The firm has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.67. Five Below Inc has a 1 year low of $86.57 and a 1 year high of $148.21.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35. The company had revenue of $364.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.28 million. Five Below had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 25.21%. Five Below’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Five Below Inc will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $134.89.

In other news, CFO Kenneth R. Bull sold 7,103 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.13, for a total transaction of $924,313.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,227 shares in the company, valued at $10,309,809.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

