We Are One Seven LLC Sells 471 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

We Are One Seven LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 471 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 11.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,040,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $460,161,000 after purchasing an additional 309,474 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,911,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $440,665,000 after purchasing an additional 29,255 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,376,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $359,741,000 after purchasing an additional 32,980 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,230,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $350,911,000 after purchasing an additional 14,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 14,894.3% in the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,213,757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,198,993 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.56 on Tuesday, hitting $163.11. The stock had a trading volume of 39,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,702,215. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $121.71 and a twelve month high of $164.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $159.88.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

