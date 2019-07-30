We Are One Seven LLC Sells 4,983 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

We Are One Seven LLC reduced its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,698 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 4,983 shares during the period. Oracle makes up approximately 0.7% of We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Oracle by 346.0% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 446 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in Oracle during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 54.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ORCL shares. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Raymond James set a C$19.50 price target on shares of Heroux Devtek and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Software in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Macquarie downgraded shares of Oracle from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $56.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.58.

Shares of NYSE ORCL traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.68. 220,847 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,285,391. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.15 billion, a PE ratio of 18.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.15. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $42.40 and a one year high of $60.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 19th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.18. Oracle had a net margin of 28.06% and a return on equity of 40.95%. The firm had revenue of $11.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 16th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 30.38%.

In other news, Director Hector Garcia-Molina sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.52, for a total transaction of $204,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,969 shares in the company, valued at $1,524,869.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO W Corey West sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total transaction of $2,812,500.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 85,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,800,825. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,356,250 shares of company stock worth $76,913,375. 32.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

