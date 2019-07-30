Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 0.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 41,520 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $5,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 14,542 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,687,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 19,770 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,316,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,988 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,289 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel grew its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 18,959 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,199,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. 86.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Suzanne M. Grafton sold 1,000 shares of Kansas City Southern stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.07, for a total value of $123,070.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,257,529.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Michael J. Naatz sold 11,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.45, for a total transaction of $1,449,440.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 18,764 shares in the company, valued at $2,297,651.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 18,727 shares of company stock worth $2,300,391. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE KSU traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $124.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 178,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 924,910. Kansas City Southern has a 1-year low of $90.55 and a 1-year high of $126.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $12.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.93.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $714.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $704.55 million. Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 20.35% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kansas City Southern will post 6.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.12%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $130.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Franco Nevada from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Pentair to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Cowen set a $460.00 price target on shares of Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Kansas City Southern presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.36.

Kansas City Southern Profile

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

