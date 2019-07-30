Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,144 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares during the period. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $7,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Lincoln Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 6,546 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA boosted its holdings in Walmart by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 4,814 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. boosted its holdings in Walmart by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 9,623 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Woodstock Corp boosted its holdings in Walmart by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 36,361 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,018,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 2,168 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 30.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WMT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Horiba from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Walmart from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Bank of America set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.56.

In other Walmart news, insider Daniel J. Bartlett sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total transaction of $327,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 122,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,388,531.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,322,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.04, for a total transaction of $134,930,451.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,347,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $341,580,022.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,559,285 shares of company stock valued at $571,021,654 over the last 90 days. 50.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:WMT traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $111.75. 1,464,746 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,914,974. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.71. Walmart Inc has a 1 year low of $85.78 and a 1 year high of $115.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $319.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.76, a PEG ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.41.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.11. Walmart had a net margin of 1.62% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The firm had revenue of $122.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

