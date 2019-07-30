Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 593 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,541 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 593 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International comprises 1.7% of Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $12,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI now owns 38,440 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,079,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,062 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 780,335 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $103,097,000 after buying an additional 18,551 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 14,697 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after buying an additional 3,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vickerman & Driscoll Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Vickerman & Driscoll Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 11,035 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after buying an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. 76.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HON. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Falcon Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $203.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley set a $620.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $311.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.15.

NYSE:HON traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $174.35. 599,082 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,027,155. The firm has a market cap of $124.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $174.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $123.48 and a 1-year high of $178.47.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $9.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.37 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 18.17% and a return on equity of 32.02%. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 40.95%.

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Vimal Kapur sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.58, for a total transaction of $847,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

