Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Bausch Health Companies (BHC)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Bausch Health Companies (NYSE: BHC) recently:

7/29/2019 – Bausch Health Companies was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

7/29/2019 – Bausch Health Companies had its price target lowered by analysts at HC Wainwright from $58.00 to $50.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/19/2019 – Bausch Health Companies is now covered by analysts at Wolfe Research. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock.

7/15/2019 – Bausch Health Companies had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co.

7/12/2019 – Bausch Health Companies was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

7/8/2019 – Bausch Health Companies was given a new $28.00 price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/20/2019 – Bausch Health Companies was given a new $45.00 price target on by analysts at Mizuho. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/18/2019 – Bausch Health Companies was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

6/11/2019 – Bausch Health Companies had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a $28.00 price target on the stock.

6/11/2019 – Bausch Health Companies was given a new $29.00 price target on by analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/7/2019 – Bausch Health Companies was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

5/31/2019 – Bausch Health Companies was given a new $32.00 price target on by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE BHC traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.65. 2,340,816 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,398,438. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.61. Bausch Health Companies Inc has a 1 year low of $17.20 and a 1 year high of $28.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.74. The company has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a PE ratio of 6.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.78.

Get Bausch Health Companies Inc alerts:

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.14. Bausch Health Companies had a positive return on equity of 47.01% and a negative net margin of 19.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bausch Health Companies Inc will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Christina Ackermann sold 3,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total transaction of $98,446.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 11.87% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Investors Research Corp lifted its position in Bausch Health Companies by 85.7% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in Bausch Health Companies in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bausch Health Companies in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Asset Planning Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Bausch Health Companies in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Bausch Health Companies in the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.77% of the company’s stock.

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

See Also: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Bausch Health Companies Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bausch Health Companies Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.