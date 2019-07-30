Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.60.

Shares of NYSE WRI traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $27.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 596,195. The company has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.75. Weingarten Realty Investors has a 52 week low of $23.80 and a 52 week high of $32.02.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $119.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.40 million. Weingarten Realty Investors had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 44.16%. The business’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Weingarten Realty Investors will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Stephen A. Lasher sold 115,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.25, for a total value of $3,363,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 101,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,977,562.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 32,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 3,404 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 18,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in the first quarter worth about $1,544,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in the fourth quarter worth about $710,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in the first quarter worth about $1,054,000. 78.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Weingarten Realty Investors Company Profile

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At March 31, 2019, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 177 properties which are located in 17 states spanning the country from coast to coast.

