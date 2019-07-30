Welch Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Welch Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 238,064 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 3,362 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for about 3.2% of Welch Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $29,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 298.6% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,695,198 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $184,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,889 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $88,758,000. Hamlin Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 90.6% during the fourth quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 707,870 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $77,009,000 after purchasing an additional 336,521 shares in the last quarter. Foresters Investment Management Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 92.2% during the fourth quarter. Foresters Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 500,150 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $54,411,000 after purchasing an additional 239,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,755,742 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $517,377,000 after acquiring an additional 143,056 shares in the last quarter. 65.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CVX traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $124.22. 1,867,673 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,203,970. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $237.24 billion, a PE ratio of 15.06, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.90. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $100.22 and a 52-week high of $128.55.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $35.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.42 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 9.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America set a $144.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $99.00 target price (up previously from $97.00) on shares of United Continental in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GENEL ENERGY PL/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Citigroup set a $13.00 price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $207.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Chevron currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.72.

In other news, Chairman Michael K. Wirth sold 33,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.60, for a total transaction of $4,239,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 33,750 shares in the company, valued at $4,239,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.75, for a total transaction of $255,675.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,689 shares in the company, valued at $1,910,135.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,050 shares of company stock worth $5,007,621. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

