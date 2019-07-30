Well Done LLC Acquires 327 Shares of iShares Dow Jones US Health Care (BMV:IHF)

Well Done LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Dow Jones US Health Care (BMV:IHF) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,583 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the quarter. Well Done LLC’s holdings in iShares Dow Jones US Health Care were worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IHF. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Dow Jones US Health Care during the 1st quarter worth approximately $925,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones US Health Care during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,831,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones US Health Care during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,810,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones US Health Care during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,710,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones US Health Care by 71.1% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 22,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,704,000 after purchasing an additional 9,171 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IHF stock traded down $1.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $178.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $171.79. iShares Dow Jones US Health Care has a 1 year low of $130.95 and a 1 year high of $172.85.

