Well Done LLC Acquires 5,586 Shares of ISHARES TR/CORE DIVID GR ETF (BMV:DGRO)

Well Done LLC increased its holdings in ISHARES TR/CORE DIVID GR ETF (BMV:DGRO) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,941 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,586 shares during the period. ISHARES TR/CORE DIVID GR ETF accounts for 1.2% of Well Done LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Well Done LLC’s holdings in ISHARES TR/CORE DIVID GR ETF were worth $5,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DGRO. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in ISHARES TR/CORE DIVID GR ETF by 268.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 3,898 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in ISHARES TR/CORE DIVID GR ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 27,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares during the period. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. boosted its holdings in ISHARES TR/CORE DIVID GR ETF by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 17,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC boosted its holdings in ISHARES TR/CORE DIVID GR ETF by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 34,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 6,860 shares during the period. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in ISHARES TR/CORE DIVID GR ETF by 124.4% in the 1st quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 88,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,242,000 after purchasing an additional 48,906 shares during the period.

BMV:DGRO traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $39.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.00. ISHARES TR/CORE DIVID GR ETF has a 1-year low of $530.00 and a 1-year high of $689.99.

