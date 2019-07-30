Well Done LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RZG)

Well Done LLC trimmed its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RZG) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 188 shares during the quarter. Well Done LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF were worth $2,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RZG. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $205,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Finally, Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $316,000.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:RZG traded up $0.77 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $112.75. 2,725 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,405. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.65. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $98.03 and a 52-week high of $139.81.

About Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF

Guggenheim S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as the performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund invests in sectors, such as energy, consumer staples, industrials, financials, materials, healthcare, consumer discretionary, information technology and telecommunication services.

See Also: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RZG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RZG).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.