Well Done LLC Has $1.51 Million Holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Well Done LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 35.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,283 shares during the period. Well Done LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $1,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VHT. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $453,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after buying an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $475,000. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,236,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $181,166,000.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

Shares of VHT traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $172.91. The company had a trading volume of 995 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,111. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a twelve month low of $149.55 and a twelve month high of $181.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $173.48.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

Further Reading: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.