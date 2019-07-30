Well Done LLC Has $10.38 Million Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF)

Well Done LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 395,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,499 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF comprises 2.4% of Well Done LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Well Done LLC owned approximately 0.81% of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF worth $10,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Planning Services Ltd. raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 182.5% in the second quarter. Asset Planning Services Ltd. now owns 1,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 28.0% in the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 231,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,087,000 after buying an additional 50,778 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 1,130,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,679,000 after buying an additional 35,876 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 57.3% in the second quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,295,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,368,000 after buying an additional 2,292,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF in the second quarter worth about $1,103,000.

iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $25.71. The stock had a trading volume of 3,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,523. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF has a 12-month low of $22.90 and a 12-month high of $28.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.15.

