Well Done LLC Takes $209,000 Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Well Done LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Next Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 110.9% in the first quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. WP Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Buffington Mohr McNeal bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $33,000.

IWP traded down $0.32 on Tuesday, hitting $147.30. 2,045 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 473,121. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $105.97 and a 12 month high of $148.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $144.20.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

