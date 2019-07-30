Wells Fargo & Co Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK)

Wells Fargo & Co reiterated their buy rating on shares of Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) in a research report report published on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ROK. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $173.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Gabelli upgraded Rockwell Automation from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley set a $18.00 price objective on PG&E and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hallmark Financial Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays restated a buy rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Monday, July 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $173.33.

Shares of NYSE:ROK opened at $163.25 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $160.80. The firm has a market cap of $19.26 billion, a PE ratio of 20.13, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Rockwell Automation has a one year low of $141.46 and a one year high of $198.23.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 78.71% and a net margin of 15.44%. Rockwell Automation’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation will post 8.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.84%.

In related news, insider Blake D. Moret sold 297 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.53, for a total value of $47,974.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael Laszkiewicz sold 263 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.38, for a total value of $41,916.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 613 shares of company stock worth $99,284 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Rockwell Automation by 8.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,676,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,873,349,000 after purchasing an additional 794,460 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Rockwell Automation by 2.9% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,626,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $636,297,000 after purchasing an additional 103,527 shares during the period. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt raised its position in Rockwell Automation by 11.0% in the first quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 3,028,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $531,309,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Rockwell Automation by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,702,053 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $255,708,000 after purchasing an additional 90,580 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Rockwell Automation by 10.0% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,506,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $264,394,000 after purchasing an additional 136,554 shares during the period. 74.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

