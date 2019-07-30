Welltower (WELL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.04 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02. Welltower had a return on equity of 4.97% and a net margin of 13.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Welltower to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

WELL stock opened at $83.71 on Tuesday. Welltower has a 1-year low of $60.74 and a 1-year high of $86.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.66 billion, a PE ratio of 20.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.29.

In related news, CEO Thomas J. Derosa sold 19,307 shares of Welltower stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.90, for a total value of $1,504,015.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

WELL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on AKITA Drilling from C$5.00 to C$3.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Scotiabank set a $80.00 price objective on Welltower and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Adverum Biotechnologies in a report on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.79.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

