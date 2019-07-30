WestEnd Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

WestEnd Advisors LLC decreased its position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 25.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 243,254 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 84,018 shares during the period. Walt Disney makes up about 3.0% of WestEnd Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. WestEnd Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $33,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 276.5% during the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 192 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 280 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 64.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DIS shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 4,000 ($52.27) target price on shares of in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €78.00 ($90.70) price objective on shares of Porsche Automobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $105.00 to $103.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Imperial Capital lifted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Cowen set a $27.00 target price on shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.89.

In related news, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 49,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $6,938,540.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 4,000 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.24, for a total value of $540,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 158,423 shares of company stock valued at $22,284,125. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded down $1.34 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $145.05. 4,810,597 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,717,181. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.77. Walt Disney Co has a 1-year low of $100.35 and a 1-year high of $147.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $141.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $260.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.96.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The entertainment giant reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.02. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 15.67% and a net margin of 22.55%. The business had revenue of $14.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Walt Disney Co will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th were paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 5th. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.86%.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

Featured Story: Blockchain

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.